The man accused of ‘violently snatching’ billionaire heiress Eliza Fletcher while she was out jogging in the early hours of September 2 has been described by neighbors as a ‘creep’ and ‘pervert’ who tried to pay women to have sex with him.

Authorities in Memphis, Tennessee, announced Sunday that 38-year-old Cleotha Abston was charged with especially aggravated kidnapping and tampering with evidence following Fletcher’s disappearance.

One neighbor told DailyMail.com exclusively that Abston had routinely offered women $100 for sex and stalked others while hanging around the apartment complex where his brother lived.

His arrest comes just over two years after his release from prison on kidnapping charge. Abston served 20 years for the kidnapping and robbery of lawyer Kemper Durand in Memphis in May 2000.

On Saturday, Memphis police descended on a low-income apartment complex named Longview Gardens and stayed through the night, collecting three bags of evidence from an apartment where the suspect’s brother, Mario, lives.

