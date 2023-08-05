HE IS BEING CHARGED! – Twitch influencer Kai Cenat to be charged with inciting a riot after Union Square giveaway mayhem

NY Post

Twitch streamer Kai Cenat will be hit with a slew of charges for organizing a mob of young fans that sent several people to the hospital and left multiple police cruisers and the city’s popular Union Square Park trashed Friday. The influencer, who has more than 20 million followers, will face two counts of inciting a riot and unlawful assembly, as well as other unspecified charges, NYPD Chief of Department Jeffrey Maddrey said at a press conference. The 21-year-old live streamer hadn’t obtained a permit for his gaming accessory giveaway in in the park Friday afternoon and the event quickly morphed into violent chaos as thousands of young fans stormed the surrounding streets. Sixty-five others were taken into custody throughout the three-hour melee, 30 of whom were juveniles.

Read more