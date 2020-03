Gateway Pundit:

Revolutionary Guards’ Commander in Iraq – General Siamand Mashhadani Killed in US Strike

Earlier this week Iranian backed militia killed two US soldiers and a female UK soldier at Taji military base in Iraq.

Last night the US responded killing at least 18 militia members in Iraq including Iranian Revolutionary Guard commander General Siamand Mashhadani.

Hey guys, looks like we just killed another senior Iranian military commander. Sorry to interrupt. https://t.co/zOK9wyjbRl — Josh Rogin (@joshrogin) March 13, 2020

Read more at The Gateway Pundit