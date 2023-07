Kamala Harris on Sunday delivered remarks at Jesse Jackson’s retirement party in Chicago, Illinois.

Jesse Jackson retired from his post as head of the Rainbow PUSH Coalition, a civil rights group he founded in the 1970s.

In 2017 Jesse Jackson announced he had Parkinson’s disease.

Harris mustered a fake accent during her speech.

Her fake accent is back!

“Think about that! He defined the rainbow!” Harris shouted.

No, Jesse Jackson did not define the rainbow.

