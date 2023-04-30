The FBI is helping in the manhunt for a gunman accused of shooting and killing five people – including a child – at a Cleveland, Texas, home after neighbors asked him to stop firing his rifle outdoors, officials said.

“We consider him armed and dangerous,” said FBI Houston Special Agent in Charge James Smith. “He’s out there, and he’s a threat to the community.”

Francisco Oropeza, 38, allegedly opened fire on his neighbors Friday night after they asked him to stop shooting a rifle in his yard because a baby was trying to sleep, San Jacinto County Sheriff Greg Capers said Saturday.

After declining their request, the suspect at some point was seen in footage from a doorbell camera approaching the neighbors’ front door with a rifle, according to Capers.

Multiple people were later found dead around the home in different rooms, including two female victims in a bedroom who authorities believe used their bodies to shield two young children who survived, Capers said.

Those killed were shot “almost execution style,” above the neck at close range,the sheriff said.

READ MORE