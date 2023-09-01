HBO Max Plans to Interrupt Movies, TV Shows with CNN Alerts

How unpopular is CNN? So unpopular HBO Max plans to interrupt movies and TV shows with CNN alerts.

Last week, we learned that far-left CNN will become an add-on at Max (formerly HBOMax). If you subscribe to Max, you can access CNN at no extra charge. This is a desperate move for a disgraced news outlet that has lost its viewers and reputation due to a tidal wave of lies, fake news, bigotry, hate, and snobbery. The Hindenberg-like collapse of CNN’s attempt at a standalone streaming service (CNN+) proved that CNN cannot survive on merit. To survive, CNN either needs the affirmative action of cable TV (details here) or the affirmative action of becoming a free add-on to another streaming service like Max.

Warner Bros. Discovery (WBD) obviously knows how unpopular CNN is. Although CNN is part of some 60 million cable/satellite packages, no one watches CNN. The fake news outlet struggles to capture an average of 500,000 viewers. Further, throughout the day, CNN’s doomed streaming service, CNN+, was attracting only 4,000 viewers.

So what do you do with CNN, a propaganda machine important to the fascist, left-wing cause but universally despised?

