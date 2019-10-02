DEADLINE:

Hot off a big Emmy win for When They See Us, Ava DuVernay is set to launch her second project based on a DC Comics property

Already primed to directed a big-screen adaptation of Jack Kirby’s New Gods, as Deadline reported last year, Oscar nominee DuVernay now is getting behind the camera for HBO Max with the DMZ pilot the soon-to-be streamer has ordered.

Adapted from the Brian Wood-written comic published by the Vertigo imprint, the pilot imagines a second American Civil War in the near future. The A Wrinkle in Time helmer will direct the project with showrunner and EP Roberto Patino writing. Prophetically well timed if Monday’s tweetstorm by Donald Trump is any roadmap, the Manhattan-set DMZ will be produced by DuVernay’s Array Filmworks in association with Warner Bros. Television.