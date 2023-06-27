UPDATE: HBO says when Levinson took over the show, they changed the order from six to five episodes. He was able to tell the story in a more economic way. It’s the first case I’ve ever heard of a showrunner asking for fewer episodes. They always want one more. Regardless, “The Idol” is so unwelcome, let’s hope this is it. Levinson has to get back to “Euphoria,” a great show.

Earlier: HBO is putting “The Idol” out of its misery a week early.

The Sam Levinson-The Weeknd series was announced as six episodes when the deal was signed. But viewers heard right last night when it was announced that this Sunday would be the end. That’s just five episodes.

Last week’s installment got only 133K viewers on the HBO main channel. We’ll know tomorrow what happened this past Sunday.

“The Idol” was the subject of a lot of infighting during production. here was a major creative dispute when the show was being filmed. Director Amy Seimetz left after three episodes, probably because she saw the disgusting direction of this barely watchable porn fest. Also, she probably clashed with The Weeknd, who cannot act.

