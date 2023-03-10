The man accused of killing an Upper East Side deli worker while wearing a HAZMAT suit during a string of robberies was walked out of the 19th precinct on Thursday night hours after his arrest.

Kimond L. Cyrus, 39, remained silent when reporters peppered him with questions as detectives escorted him into the back of a cop car with his hands and feet shackled.

Cyrus is accused of gunning down a 67-year-old employee of Daona Gourmet Deli on E. 81st Street and Third Avenue during a botched robbery last Friday night, police said.

Cyrus allegedly pistol whipped Choi with a gun when it went off, killing him, according to police.

He was charged Thursday with murder and criminal possession of a weapon.

READ MORE