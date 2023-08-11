Hawaii Fires Fueled by Invasive Alien Grasses on Abandoned Farmland  

Breitbart

The devastating wildfires that have scorched Hawaii and destroyed much of the town of Lahaina on the island of Maui have been fueled by invasive alien grassland species that have grown on abandoned farms that used to cultivate pineapple and other crops. The grasses, which grow faster after rainy winters, create fuel for fires and are the biggest factor in turning Hawaii from a place where wildfires are uncommon to one in which they are increasingly considered a familiar risk, much as in mainland California.

The San Francisco Chronicle reported Thursday:

The uptick, fire experts say, is largely driven by a major shift in land use on the islands, specifically the abandonment of tens of thousands of acres of pineapple and sugar cane fields that have opened the door to highly combustible nonnative grasses… Unlike California and other mainland states in the West, Hawaii has not seen a lot of wildfire historically and its ecosystems evolved without it. Since the 1990s, though, the number of fires has been increasing alongside growth of invasive grasses, such as guinea grass, and shrubs on what were once sprawling plantations. The University of Hawaii’s Ecosystem Extension Program cites a more than threefold increase in burned acreage in recent decades, compared with the last century’s average… “You pull agriculture off the land (and) it fills in with burnable fuels, and no one is doing anything about that,” [wildfire expert Clay] Trauernicht said.

