Twitter – Replying to @ASavageNation

Have you witnessed this insanity yet? This is the end for Chicago. In your learned option, your advance knowledge of history, how do you see this encouraging vigilantism? Where will the bottom be for Illinois?

Have you witnessed this insanity yet? This is the end for Chicago. In your learned option, your advance knowledge of history, how do you see this encouraging vigilantism? Where will the bottom be for Illinois? pic.twitter.com/UiQfTmC1n7 — Youarehere (@unsantity) September 10, 2022

Read More