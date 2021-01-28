The Guardian:

California’s decision to lift its stay-at-home order is drawing backlash from health experts and frontline workers who warn that a premature reopening could prolong the crisis and further devastate hard-hit communities.

Citing projections that hospital capacity would improve in coming weeks, the governor, Gavin Newsom, announced Monday that he was rescinding the statewide shutdown order. The move returned counties to a tiered system of localized reopenings and allowed certain sectors to partially resume business, including salons, restaurants and churches.

“Have we not learned anything?” said Marcia Santini, a nurse at the University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA), medical center, who was infected and hospitalized with Covid-19 last month. “A fireman doesn’t put out half of a fire and hope the rest goes out on its own. Our numbers will shoot back up again and we’ll just keep infecting each other.”

The easing of restrictions comes at a time when numerous regions, Los Angeles in particular, are still grappling with the effects of an astronomical surge in Covid cases, which have only just started to trend downward. Local healthcare systems have been pushed to the brink of collapse, the funeral industry is faced with a horrifying backlog of thousands of corpses and epidemiologists fear that new Covid variants in the state could be more transmissible and deadlier.

