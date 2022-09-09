Thursday’s death of Queen Elizabeth II was celebrated by some opinion writers, with one promising to dance on her grave and another describing her 70-year reign as ‘devastating.’

While millions around the world were mourning the death of the 96-year-old monarch, provocateurs were within hours of her death mocking the outpouring of grief – in some of the most esteemed publications in the United States.

One Pennsylvania professor even said she hoped the queen’s final hours of pain would ‘be excruciating.’

Jeff Bezos was among those condemning her now-deleted tweet.

The ridicule of her reign was led by Tirhakah Love, senior newsletter writer for New York Magazine.

‘For 96 years, that colonizer has been sucking up the Earth’s resources,’ he wrote in his Thursday evening newsletter.

He added: ‘You can’t be a literal oppressor and not expect the people you’ve oppressed not to rejoice on news of your death.’

READ MORE