TEXAS shooter Salvador Ramos may have revealed his chilling plans to kill children in a callous school shooting online after LOSING at the violent video game Dead by Daylight, a gamer claimed. The gamer revealed how a male player was making threats to “shoot up a school” using an “AR-15” after he became mad at losing the video game – just hours before Ramos killed 19 children and two teachers in Uvalde, Texas. The player was so disturbed by the comments that she allegedly recorded them and reported everything to the FBI and the creators of the game. Just hours later, the gamer was shocked to hear that 18-year-old Salvador Ramos had shot his own grandmother before going on a rampage at Robb Elementary School, killing multiple people with an AR-15. A separate source told The Sun that Ramos was known for making threats about school shootings when playing Call of Duty online. Dead by Daylight is a multiplayer horror survival game where one player takes the role of the killer and the other four are survivors. Call of Duty is a first-person shooter game. Writing on Reddit, the concerned gamer added: “So I have no idea if they were joking or what but they were super angry about losing and started saying they were going to shoot up a school and they mentioned they had some type of gun and kept saying it was going to be all of our fault.” She added: “I recorded the entire postchat and we all kind of brushed it off … but I just am in disbelief because I’ve never seen someone say that before.”

