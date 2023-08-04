Haunting moment cops storm Miami police chief’s hotel room after he ‘put his gun in his mouth’ and threatened to ‘end it now’

Newly released bodycam footage shows police officers in Tampa handcuffing and releasing the Miami-Dade police director after he ‘put his gun in his mouth’ and threatened to ‘end it now’ – hours before he shot himself in the head.

Around a dozen Tampa Police Department officers were called to a hotel on July 23 at around 6.30pm following reports that a man – now known to be Miami-Dade police director Alfredo ‘Freddy’ Ramirez – was arguing with his wife and had pointed a gun at his head.

After putting Ramirez in cuffs and speaking with the couple, police released him from custody and left his hotel. Ramirez then called the Miami-Dade mayor and said he wanted to resign as he had ‘made mistakes’.

As Ramirez and his wife, Jody, were driving home to Miami at around 8.30pm, he pulled over his car on the I-75 and shot himself in the head, according to police reports.

He was immediately taken to Tampa Hospital and underwent surgery. He was said to be in a stable condition and expected to recover without brain damage but has likely lost the use of his right eye.

READ MORE