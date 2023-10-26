Haters try to bring down Aussie-style sushi restaurant in NYC — because the owner is white

There’s no oppressor quite like a white immigrant woman selling sushi.At least that’s how Eric Rivera, a North Carolina based chef and perpetual victim, views the world.After seeing that a blonde Australian woman, Alex Marks, recently opened Sushi Counter — a West Village take-out spot serving “Aussie-style sushi” — he launched an online bullying campaign from his recliner, a whopping 500 miles away.

Marks’ sin? Selling sushi while white. Her penance? Total online annihilation — and, if trolls had their way, shutting down her business.

On Friday, Rivera, whose parents hailed from Puerto Rico, nobly took to X, where he has 15,000 followers, to share and mock a TikTok video of Marks explaining her journey from corporate lawyer to sushi purveyor.

He then deployed the woke nuclear bomb, calling her a “colonizer.”

