Breitbart:

Thousands of protesters took part in the fourth annual Women’s March in the nation’s capital on Saturday, many wearing “Love Trumps Hate” buttons while spewing expletives about President Donald Trump and his administration.

Martin Luther King III spoke from the stage on Freedom Plaza and introduced his wife, Andrea Waters King, who spoke to a cheering crowd about love triumphing over hate on the eve of the holiday commemorating the late civil rights icon Martin Luther King Jr.

But protesters in the crowd sent a less congenial message, wearing “f—k Trump,” buttons and t-shirts, holding “Depose the King” signs and calling the president a liar and a criminal. Posters described Trump as excrement and the now infamous baby Trump balloons were plentiful.