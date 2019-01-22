BREITBART:

Women’s March leader Linda Sarsour was blasted as an “anti-Semite” on Sunday by a former co-chair of the movement who lashed out at Sarsour for endorsing the idea that Jews are waging a war on the black community.

Sarsour on Saturday posted a link to an article on her Facebook page accusing the Jewish community of waging a “profound war on black people.” In response, Mercy Morganfield, the daughter of African-American blues singer-songwriter Muddy Waters who once served as the head of the Women’s March D.C. chapter, wrote a post she titled, “This is How S**t Gets Started.”

“Linda Sarsour is an antisemite and even when she is apologizing to the Jewish community on the one hand, she is condemning it on the other. She can’t help it,” Morganfield said. “This is who she is and as long as the five board members are in power you will continue to see these sharp divisions they themselves foster.”