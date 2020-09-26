New York Post:

An exchange between Black Lives Matter supporters and a gun-toting Louisville store owner captured the tension in the Kentucky city as protests continued for the third day since a grand jury decided not to charge any police officers in the death of Breonna Taylor.

In the video, a group of protesters gathers around the man, pressing him to voice support their cause, but he refuses to do so.

“Does Black Lives Matter?” a young Black man asks the man, identified as business owner Fadi Faouri by Daily Caller reporter Jorge Ventura, who posted the original clip.

A woman off-screen can be heard shouting, “Does Breonna Taylor matter?” and repeating the question several times.

“Does it matter? I don’t know,” Faouri initially responds.

As the exchange continues, a number of other protesters gather around Faouri, who says he is just there to protect his business. Police say protesters have broken windows of businesses and damaged city buses during the continued demonstrations.

“We don’t want your business,” the first protester responds, asking him again if black lives matter.

“Nobody can intimidate me,” Faouri states as tension rises. Several people respond at once, peppering Faouri with questions about Taylor’s death and whether he supports their movement.

