POLICE have launched a probe after Jewish passengers were subjected to a barrage of vile abuse by yobs shouting anti-Semitic slurs on Hanukkah.

Footage shows the gang ranting at the Jewish commuters as they come to a stop on Oxford Street, on Monday evening.

The gang’s exact words can’t be heard in the footage, but the shocked bus goers can be heard saying “We are all Jewish”.

The vile assault took place during the Jewish festival of Hannukkah, which is also known as the Festival of Lights and runs from 28 November to 6 December.

At one point in the video, obtained by the Jewish Chronicle, one of the yobs takes off one of his shoes and hits it against the side of the transport, before spitting at the vehicle.

Officers were called at the time of the incident, but were unable to track down the men in the footage.

The bus left the location to avoid any escalation of the incident, but the alleged victims were spoken to by cops.

Officers are treating the attack as a hate crime and have so far made no arrests.

