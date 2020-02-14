The Washington Times

‘Too far’: Zeal for criminal justice reform sparks serious crime waves

Rape of an unconscious person not a violent felony in California

President Trump boasted in his State of the Union address about the bipartisan success of criminal justice reform, but prosecutors warn those efforts have swung the pendulum too far from the side of public safety. The First Step Act, heralded as the most important overhaul to criminal justice laws, capped off a wave of local and state laws that eased bail, shortened sentences and reclassified some crimes. The goals were to ease prison overcrowding, reduce costs and make the system more equitable. But those goals have sometimes introduced a laxity that endangers America especially at the state level, public safety advocates say.

