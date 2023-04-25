Last Friday night, Tucker Carlson signed off from his top-rated cable news show with the innocuous, “That’s it for us for the week. We’ll be back on Monday.”

Well, no you weren’t, Tucker.

On Monday Fox News issued a terse, bombshell statement that instantly rocked the media world. “Fox News Media and Tucker Carlson have agreed to part ways,” the statement said. “We thank him for his service to the network as a host and prior to that as a contributor.”

Carlson’s senior executive producer also got word that he’s no longer working at Fox.

I emailed a media friend who has contacts inside Fox News and asked what was going on. He wrote back simply saying, “Big purge coming.”

I suspect it’s no coincidence that Carlson’s ouster – and that’s what it appears to be; reports say he had no warning that Fox was letting him go – comes less than a week after the news channel settled a defamation lawsuit filed by Dominion Voting Systems for a staggering amount of money, nearly $800 million. Dominion argued that Fox knowingly put out fake news stories about how its voting machines supposedly were rigged to give Joe Biden votes that were cast for Donald Trump. Carlson’s show figured prominently in the lawsuit.

