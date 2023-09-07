Has Public School Attendance Become Optional for Some Students?

The school year has begun in most U.S. school districts, and there are still challenges left over from the pandemic period that need to be dealt with. Among the most pressing concerns is the rampant absenteeism that has reached epidemic levels.The long closures at the height of the pandemic have changed the way many parents and students look at attendance.

Indeed, some educators are wondering if parents and students feel that going to school is optional.As crazy as that sounds, the statistics say something is happening. And unless there’s a dramatic change in student attendance, the disparities between rich and poor, white and black, in educational achievement are only going to widen.About one-quarter of all U.S. students qualified as chronically absent in the 2022-23 school year, meaning they missed 10% of school (or about three and a half weeks). No other year has ever come close.“I’m just stunned by the magnitude,” said Thomas Dee, a Stanford economist who has conducted the most comprehensive study on the issue.

READ MORE