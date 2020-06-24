Steven Travers is a former screenwriter who has authored 30 books, and a regular contributor at michaelsavage.com.

On January 19, 2009 I walked into a local watering hole, sat down, and ordered a drink. An attractive young lady sat down next to me. It turns out her father was a famous actor who has been in many movies and TV shows, including some classic Twi-Light Zones.

At some point I made reference to Jesus Christ. This to her signaled that I must be a Republican, as if a Democrat believing in Jesus simply was not done. I acknowledged I was a Republican and she asked me, “What do you think of Barack Obama?” She was undoubtedly a fan, and his Inauguration was the next day.

“I think he’s the worst thing that can happen to black people,” I replied. “Why?” she asked, genuinely curious. “Because they have invested so much hope, so much belief that he can, like a Messiah, just sweep into Washington and make their lives better. To relieve the suffering of the inner cities. To pay their bills, provide them jobs, lift their pride. When that does not happen they will be doubly disappointed and let down. It would be better if he were never elected.”

Perhaps I went on to explain that I had always believed America’s first black President would be a Republican, somebody like Colin Powell. Alas I was wrong. She was disappointed to hear my answer, but I could tell she realized I knew what I was talking about, and might be right. She hoped not, of course, but I could see in her eyes the first flicker of disappointment in the Obama Presidency.

**** Recall the Obama campaign and his early days in the Oval Office. Shortly after his election in 2008, Peter Jennings and Bill Moyer discussed Obama on PBS. Both had endorsed him, voted for him, and were happy he had been elected, yet for an hour they said, over and over again, they did not know him . . . did not know the books he read . . . did not know his policies on Red China, Russia . . . the War on Terror . . . his religious views . . . his governing philosophy.

He was a cipher. He was whatever people wanted him to be, projected him as. At the ballot box on Election Day, thuggish Black Panthers intimidated white Republicans and shouted that they were in power now. One young man bowed and ejaculated in ecstasy before Obama on stage. A woman said she no longer needed to pay her rent, her electricity, or anything else. A homeless woman in the ghetto with missing teeth screamed for joy because she had received an “Obamaphone,” which likely worked a week or so if at all.

His head of NASA went on Al Jazeera and said the new role of the space agency was to make the Muslim world feel good about their role in space exploration, which was then and is now not some kind of thing on the Earth or above it. Early in the Obama Administration, with the nation mired in economic downturn, it was revealed that the highest incomes per zip code were, for the first time, in northern Virginia. Obama and his cronies were paying off the corrupt liberals of the Deep State. It was organized crime. Eleven years later, his signature “achievement,” Obamacare, has played zero role in helping to overcome the Chinese virus crisis.

Consider also the role of rioting in American society. There were draft riots protesting the Civil War. There were riots accompanied by looting as the labor movement heated up, and then anarchist riots during World War I. There was the occasional black riot protesting ill treatment, and in the 1930s as the labor movement gained steam, the rioting became violent. There were also riots by Army veterans protesting the government’s inability to pay bonuses long promised for service in World War I. In the 1960s there were numerous riots, in the South protesting a lack of civil rights, in 1965 in Los Angeles, and throughout the country over the Vietnam War. Then came a long period of quiet. After Vietnam came Ronald Reagan and prosperity. Finally, after the Rodney King beating, there was another riot in Los Angeles, but many felt the O.J. Simpson verdict “canceled” that out. Again, a period of calm. After we entered the Iraq War, there were demonstrations, but not really riots.

But after Barack Obama was elected President, riots became commonplace in Democrat cities that had turned into genocidal killing zones of black-on-black crime. He worked in concert with George Soros and Al Sharpton to stir up great consternation in the black community. There were police incidents, relatively isolated, and each was followed by demonstrations that led to riots. Occupy Wall Street, Black Lives Matter; all organizations funded by Soros and requiring appearances by Sharpton. Why did blacks demonstrate as they did during the era in which their man was in office?

Obviously unemployment in the black community never went down during Obama’s years, so more African-Americans were free to roam the streets instead of earning a living, but the underlying angst grew as the realization set in that Obama never fulfilled his promises. African-Americans promoted to high positions in the government were very partisan and took great flack from Republicans. Obama made no attempt to bring the country together. He was a race extortionist in Chicago and never changed in D.C. Blacks never saw a wholesale buy-in from whites.

Obama’s failures were increasingly made apparent. The media attempted to cover for him, and he even managed to beat the lukewarm Mitt Romney, despite the fact the Republican led in the Gallup poll by eight points some 17 days before the 2012 election. But the election of Trump was America’s repudiation of Obama.

When everything Obama failed to deliver, was delivered by Trump – including an awesome economy – it just made Obama’s failures more glaring. It could be argued honestly that Black Lives Matter never marched under Trump because too many African-Americans were gainfully employed.

Then came the Chinese virus. It does not do us much good to enter into conspiracy theories. It was a Chinese ploy to weaken us, or worse, the result of a malevolent evil spirit that discredits an America favored by God. Either way, Obama’s people always said they should never let a crisis go to waste. They did not this time. With people on the sidelines without work, it was the perfect time to riot, loot and try to make Trump look bad.

All of it is cover, because Obama failed his people. Their frustration boiled over, and blaming the first black President publicly just is not done. Make no mistake about it, what we are living through is part of a cosmic war that has been going on for a long time, and after we win it, our children will have to win it again. We are facing modern Communism, which is a chameleon that will change appearance many times to suit its generations.

There is no talking with this malevolence, no room to disagree. They believe in violence and polarization. At the very least, disagreement brings on accusations of racism. This is Obama’s “gift.” So they try to discredit Trump. The question at this critical point is whether the “silent majority,” the patriotic, and the common-sensical, will see through what is being done to them and vote in November not for some failed Marxist dogma, but for patriotism, and freedom.

Steven Travers is a former screenwriter who has authored 30 books. He is a USC graduate, played professional baseball, attended law school, worked in politics, served in the Army, and was a sports agent before finding his calling as a writer. He has written for the San Francisco Examiner, L.A. Times, StreetZebra, Gentry magazine, and MichaelSavage.com. He lives in California and has one daughter, Elizabeth. He can be reached at USCSTEVE1@aol.com or on Twitter @STWRITES.