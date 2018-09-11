MEDIAITE:

Hosting a prime-time cable news program comes with loads of perks. Political influence, privileged access to events, and significant monetary reward are just a few of the benefits that come with the territory of spending an hour each night in a well-lit television studio.

A risk that comes with a pundit’s success, however, is the potential that familial relationships are ripped apart under a public microscope.

Take for example Fox News host Laura Ingraham and the curious case of her brother Curtis. A Twitter account belonging to someone claiming to be her lesser-known brother has emerged as a brutally vocal critic of his sister’s politics of late, many examples of which we’ve embedded below.

When reached for comment about her brother’s strident criticism of her politics on Twitter, Laura Ingraham told Mediaite:

“My siblings and I are shocked and saddened to learn of these false and hurtful online postings. Although we’ve been estranged from him for many years, we love our brother and miss him very much.”

Curtis Ingraham’s most hot-button topic — and source of the sibling animus — seems to stem from the gun rights debate, on which Laura Ingraham is a decided proponent of the broadest definition of the 2nd amendment. She is PRO-GUN. He is not, best evidenced by the following:

As Laura Ingraham’s brother, I continue to be floored and shamed by her inflammatory remarks which serve only to harm and destroy the fabric of human decency. Is there no end?! Enough of this monstrous behavior! @davidhogg111 @FoxNews @IngrahamAngle @HuffPost #LauraIngraham — Curtis Ingraham (@CurtisIngraham1) August 9, 2018