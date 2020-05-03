Daily Mail:

NY Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s ratings have soared to record highs amid pandemic

His favorability rating surged to 77% and job approval rating to 71% according to new Siena College poll released last week

The 62-year-old Democrat’s ratings today are his highest since February 2011

Respondents said they trust Cuomo over President Trump by a 78-16% margin

Before the virus, only one in three New Yorkers thought Cuomo was doing a good job in office but now seven in 10 New Yorkers view him favorably

Governor Andrew Cuomo may be America’s most popular politician thanks to his handling of the coronavirus pandemic battering New York.

Cuomo’s ratings have surged to 77 percent favorability among voters in hard-hit New York with 71 percent approving of his job in the state overall, according to a new Siena College poll released last week.

The 62-year-old Democrat’s daily press conferences, micromanagement style, candor in expressing what he knows and doesn’t know about the virus, and perhaps even his criticism of the Trump administration have led his approval ratings to soar and cemented his status as one of America’s favorite politicians.

Those asked who they trusted more to make the right decision about when to open New York voted 78 percent in favor of Cuomo and just 16 percent in favor of Trump.

Before the virus, only one in three New Yorkers thought Cuomo was doing a good job in office. Now seven in 10 New Yorkers approve of his work at the helm.

