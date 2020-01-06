NEW YORK POST:

Harvey Weinstein’s criminal trial in New York begins this week and is poised to set the tone for the #MeToo era — but despite more than 80 women coming forward with sexual misconduct allegations against him, the disgraced movie mogul told Fox News he expects to be “fully exonerated.”

“I am expecting the truth to be told and the facts to be fully explored, and yes, I am expecting to be fully exonerated,” Weinstein told Fox News via email. He’s denied any wrongdoing and claimed all sexual encounters were consensual.

The producer said he has been preparing for his trial “by spending time with my family, close friends and loved ones, and working closely with my legal and communication team.”

While rumors had long circulated about the movie mogul’s alleged misconduct, it was the investigations of the New York Times and The New Yorker in 2017 that widely exposed many long-buried accusations.