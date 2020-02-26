PAGESIX.COM

A Harvey Weinstein juror recalled Tuesday how she cringed when shown naked photos of the portly 67-year-old pervert as part of the evidence at trial. “I tried to block it out,” said the woman, who was not identified, to TV’s “Inside Edition.” “It was presented to us, so it wasn’t something that we could have blocked out, but it’s hard not to make a face.” The photos were introduced into evidence by Manhattan prosecutors after rape victim Jessica Mann took the stand and described Weinstein’s private parts as being so “deformed” that she actually pitied him.

