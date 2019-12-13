NEW YORK POST:

That’s weird! It seems as if Harvey Weinstein might only use his walker when it could win him some valuable sympathy.

A Page Six spy recently spotted the disgraced mogul in Manhattan with his attorneys, shuffling into a meeting with a potentially hostile group and using a walker for support.

So the same source was surprised to spot Weinstein a few days later at a Target in Mount Kisco, NY, near Bedford, with his family — striding around without any support whatsoever.

And the source was once again surprised on Wednesday to see Weinstein arrive for a bail hearing related to his upcoming sexual assault trial in New York — hobbling into court with his walker once again.

“He’s just using it for sympathy,” concluded the spy.

A rep told us that Weinstein underwent a three-hour operation on his back on Thursday. “He had a bilateral laminectomy and is now recovering, and will be remaining one night in the hospital,” the rep said, but didn’t offer an explanation of Weinstein’s selective use of the walker.

After the Wednesday hearing, his attorney Donna Rotunno said Weinstein was using the medical equipment at the insistence of his legal team. “We wanted him to use a walker last week, and Mr. Weinstein didn’t want the press to think he was seeking sympathy,” she said.