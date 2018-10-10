PAGE SIX:

The sexual assault case against Harvey Weinstein is in danger of crumbling after Manhattan prosecutors found an accuser’s written account of her encounter with the movie mogul that suggests it was consensual, multiple sources told The Post.

Lucia Evans has accused Weinstein of forcing her to perform oral sex on him inside his Tribeca office in 2004, when she was a 21-year-old college student and aspiring actress. She is one of three women whose allegations of sexual assault are being prosecuted by Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance Jr.’s office.

But a prior employer of Evans turned over the personal writings she’d left on the company computer, which appear to contradict her grand jury testimony, a law enforcement source said.

“The writings indicate it was consensual, friendly,” a source told The Post. “It has caused a split [in the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office], some believe the charges should be dropped and that there’s a problem [with this complainant].”

Manhattan prosecutors ultimately decided not to drop Evans from the case despite some internal opposition.