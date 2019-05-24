PAGE SIX:

Lawyers for Harvey Weinstein and his movie company have reached a tentative deal that would settle a slew of civil suits brought against the accused serial sex assaulter, a report said Thursday.

The deal, which hasn’t been finalized, was struck by lawyers for the disgraced movie mogul, women who have accused him of sexual misconduct, board members from his former film studio and the New York attorney general’s office, the Wall Street Journal reported.

The proposed $44 million settlement, which was announced in bankruptcy court in Delaware, earmarks $30 million for the plaintiffs, including women who have accused him and Weinstein Co. employees.

Legal fees for the defendants would also be covered by the $30 million, according to the report.

The remaining $14 million would be divided up to pay for legal fees for people who worked at the Weinstein Co., including board members who were named as defendants in the civil suits, the Journal reported.