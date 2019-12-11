NEW YORK POST:

Disgraced movie mogul Harvey Weinstein and his studio’s board are poised to settle with several of his alleged sexual misconduct victims for a cumulative $25 million — but won’t admit to any wrongdoing, a report said Wednesday.

The tentative eight-figure deal would settle the suits of more than 30 actresses and former employees who have accused Weinstein of misdeeds ranging from sexual harassment to rape, according to the New York Times, which cited several lawyers involved in the talks.

The deal would still require approval in Manhattan federal court, as well as from the dozens of parties involved.

Under the terms of the deal, Weinstein — who is facing a related criminal case in Manhattan, set to kick off in January — would not acknowledge any wrongdoing, and the funds would not be paid out of his own pocket, but rather by insurance companies backing The Weinstein Company, the report said.