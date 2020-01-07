PAGE SIX.COM

Harvey Weinstein has been slapped with sex crime charges in Los Angeles, The Post has learned. The disgraced movie mogul was charged with one felony count each of forcible rape, forcible oral copulation, sexual penetration by use of force and sexual battery by restraint, stemming from two separate incidents over two days in 2013, LA County District Attorney Jackie Lacey announced. The rape charge stems from allegations by an Italian model who says Weinstein pushed his way into her room Mr. C Beverly Hills hotel on Feb. 18, 2013 and assaulted her.

