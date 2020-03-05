PAGESIX.COM

Harvey Weinstein underwent heart surgery while locked up at Bellevue Hospital and is awaiting a transfer to Rikers Island, The Post has learned. “He had a heart stent put in last night,” a source familiar with the procedure said Thursday. “It took four hours.” Now that Weinstein, 67, is stable, he’s going to be transferred to the North Infirmary at Rikers, sources said. “He’s nervous but he isn’t in control and has to deal with it,” a source said. The disgraced Hollywood mogul never made it to jail after a jury convicted him of rape and criminal sexual act last month.

