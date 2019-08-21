THE WALL STREET JOURNAL:

A lawyer for Harvey Weinstein has asked to move the former Hollywood producer’s coming criminal trial out of New York City, saying jurors can’t fairly decide his case in Manhattan.

Mr. Weinstein, 67 years old, is scheduled to go to trial on Sept. 9 on sex-crime charges including rape. He faces the possibility of up to life in prison. He has pleaded not guilty and denied all accusations of nonconsensual sex.

In papers filed with a New York state appellate court, Arthur Aidala, a lawyer for Mr. Weinstein, cited New York City as “ground zero” for media coverage and #MeToo activism surrounding the case. He said Mr. Weinstein’s court appearances had been marked by a circuslike atmosphere with news conferences on the courthouse steps by victims-rights activists.

“It is safe to say that New York City is the least likely place on earth where Mr. Weinstein could receive a fair trial, where jurors could hear evidence, deliberate, and render a verdict in an atmosphere free of intimidation from pressure to deliver a result that the politicians, the activists, the celebrities and the media demand,” Mr. Aidala wrote.