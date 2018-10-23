THE WALL STREET JOURNAL:

Lawyers for Harvey Weinstein and women who have accused him of sexual misconduct are working with insurance companies and the New York attorney general’s office in an attempt to reach a sweeping settlement of all civil suits pending against the disgraced producer and his former film studio, according to people familiar with the matter.

Mediation sessions are scheduled for two days in early November, the people said, making it the largest effort to date to resolve more than a dozen sexual-misconduct legal actions faced by Mr. Weinstein around the globe. Also expected at the mediation are lawyers for Miramax and Weinstein Co. co-founder Bob Weinstein, who have been named as defendants in some lawsuits, the people said.

A major goal of the talks, which are still in early stages, is to create a victims fund.

At stake is if, and how much, some of the more than 80 women who have accused Harvey Weinstein of sexual harassment or assault will be compensated. Whether Mr. Weinstein’s alleged victims would be paid has been an open question since the business of Weinstein Co., the studio he co-founded with his brother, began to deteriorate last year. The studio filed for bankruptcy in March.