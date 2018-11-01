PAGE SIX:

An aspiring actress says she was a 16-year-old virgin when disgraced movie mogul Harvey Weinstein sexually assaulted her in New York, according to an amended Manhattan federal racketeering lawsuit filed Wednesday.

The woman, a former model from Poland identified only as Jane Doe in the court papers, said that after agreeing to meet for a business lunch in 2002, Weinstein instead took her to his Soho apartment.

“…Weinstein wasted no time in aggressively and threateningly demanding sex,” the suit alleges. He told the distraught starlet that if she wanted to be an actress she had to give in to his perverted desires.

“Weinstein threatened and pressured Jane Doe, saying that he had ‘made’ the careers of Penelope Cruz and Gwyneth Paltrow, and that neither would be working without him,” the suit alleges.

“He then took off his pants and forcibly held Jane Doe while taking her hand and making her touch and massage his penis,” the filing states.

Weinstein allegedly became enraged when the terrified teen objected and refused to let her leave — but eventually relented, the suit says.

The underage catwalker had just met Weinstein three days earlier at a soiree for her modeling agency Next.

After picking her up in his car for what she thought was a business lunch, she told him she was only 16, the papers say.