Harvard’s president Claudine Gay faces 40 new allegations of plagiarism: Latest claims refer to seven publications she’s written and include ‘entire paragraphs lifted from other sources’

Embattled Harvard president Claudine Gay has been hit with fresh allegations of plagiarism, with claims that she lifted ‘entire paragraphs’ in her academic writing – but the Ivy League says it’s still backing her. The new allegations were first published in a shocking report from the Washington Free Beacon and span seven publications authored by Gay over 30 years, ranging from missing quotation marks around a few phrases or sentences to entire paragraphs lifted verbatim.Gay initially submitted two corrections to papers from 2001 and 2017 after she was accused of plagiarism, adding ‘quotation marks and citations,’ a Harvard spokesman said.

However, after additional claims of plagiarism, the Ivy League then said on Wednesday that Gay would also update three spots in her Ph.D. dissertation to add attributions.It comes as the House Committee on Education and the Workforce announced that it’s widening the scope of it’ probe into Gay’s work, according to a letter written by Rep. Virginia Foxx. The committee had already opened a probe into antisemitism at the Harvard campus following Gay’s testimony that was heavily criticized.

