NEW YORK POST:

A longtime Harvard University dean will return to the stand Wednesday in Boston federal court to defend the school’s admission process against allegations that it discriminates against Asian-Americans — in a case that could change affirmative action policies across the country.

The Ivy League school was sued in 2014 by the group Students for Fair Admissions, which claims that Asian-American applicants, despite top-notch academic records, had the lowest admission rate among any race.

Adam Mortara, an attorney for the group, accused Harvard of giving Asian-Americans significantly lower ratings for certain personal qualities, such as leadership and compassion, than other races, according to the Washington Post.

“Harvard has engaged in, and continues to engage in, intentional discrimination against Asian-Americans,” Mortara said.

William Lee, the lawyer representing the Cambridge, Mass., school, denied that it engages in discriminatory practices, saying its doors are “open to students of all backgrounds and means.”

He detailed Harvard’s complicated admissions process, adding that if race does become a factor, it’s “always considered in a positive light.”

“Harvard never considers an applicant’s race to be a negative,” he said.

Students for Fair Admissions has accused Harvard of unlawfully using “racial balancing” that hurts Asian-Americans while giving a boost to Hispanics and African-Americans.

The trial began Monday, and has so far only included testimony from dean of admissions William Fitzsimmons.

He said Harvard sends recruitment letters to African-American, Native American and Hispanic high schoolers with mid-range SAT scores, around 1100 on math and verbal combined out of a possible 1600, CNN reported.

Asian-Americans only receive a recruitment letter if they score 200 points higher — 1380 for men and 1350 for women.