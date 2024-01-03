Harvard’s Claudine Gay plays race card, showing exactly why she had to go

In resigning as Harvard president, Claudine Gay couldn’t have made it clearer Tuesday why she absolutely had to go.

She basically blamed racism for her exit, claiming she was “subjected to personal attacks and threats fueled by racial animus.”

Not a word of apology for her morally bankrupt response to Hamas’ massacre of Israelis or for allowing vicious antisemitism to fester on her campus.

Not even a word of regret for her carelessness (at least!) in apparently plagiarizing throughout her academic career.

Indeed, Gay played clueless about any of her stunning missteps — and actually took offense at the “doubt cast on my commitments to confronting hate and to upholding scholarly rigor.”

Those are “bedrock values that are fundamental to who I am,” she claimed.

“Confronting hate”? Please.

