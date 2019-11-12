FOX NEWS:

Harvard’s student government voted Sunday to support an illegal immigration advocacy group’s petition to condemn the daily campus newspaper after it reached out to Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) for comment in response to a protest in September.

More than 900 people and several student groups signed an online petition demanding The Harvard Crimson “apologize for the harm they inflicted on the undocumented community,” “stop calling ICE,” and “declare their commitment to protecting undocumented students on campus.”

The Crimson has come under attack for covering Act on a Dream’s “Abolish ICE” protest in September. The Undergraduate Council, the university’s student government, argued that The Crimson’s actions caused “fear and feelings of unsafety” among students on campus. The Council made a statement of solidarity that falls short of a full boycott of the newspaper. The Crimson was rebuked in a statement that passed 15-13-4.