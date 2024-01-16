Harvard Professor Naomi Oreskas Condemns Free Speech Platform X as a “Toxic Place” – Davos Colleague Warns Social Media and Speech Need to Be Controlled (VIDEO)

Harvard moved Claudine Gay to the politics department and kept paying her $900,000 a year.



Her colleague Naomi Oreskes is at Klaus Schwab's WEF conference today talking about X being "scary" and "toxic."



Harvard Professor Naomi Oreskes condemns free speech as 'fascism" at annual Davos globalist gathering.

Harvard Professor Naomi Oreskes condemns free speech on Twitter-X as scary at the annual Davos globalist gathering.

Naomi Oreskes: For a long time I was on Twitter, and now it’s become such a toxic place that I’ve concluded it’s not a worthwhile place to spend time. And as you’ve said, it is exhausting. So you do have to pick and choose and you have to think about where, the places where you can get your message across. But I am trying to figure out, I mean, I have given up on X. What a scary name that even is, right. And I don’t know what the alternative is right now.

Swiss physicist Luciana Vaccaro then chimed in: “So the question of the social media, I must say that I have happened on Twitter too. So X, because, yeah, it’s toxic environment and we talk about it. I have no solution on that, but I think one day it will come the moment of the code of conduct in these places, because journals, journalists, if you spread crazy news and insults, and if a journalist thinks it can be amended, why social medias that have such big power? We still can because it’s new. But I think there will be a sociological reflection on how information is brought there. Of course, on ECS now, there is also the policy of the owner that is problematic. But I think this is a problem of the society of the future. Did the ontology in social media and that.

