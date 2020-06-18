Boston.com:

“I’ve never doubted that racial identity is a significant variable in American governance.”

Harvard Law School professor Laurence Tribe apologized for his “choice of words,” suggesting that Joe Biden picking a Black running mate over Sen. Elizabeth Warren would amount to a superficial choice.

Tribe was one of more than 100 supporters of Warren who signed a letter to Biden last week, urging the presumptive Democratic nominee to chose the populist Massachusetts senator to be his potential vice president, even as he faces increasing pressure to pick a Black woman as his running mate in the wake of the energized racial justice movement following the police killing of George Floyd. Biden has already committed to selecting a female running mate.

The letter highlighted, among other things, Warren’s record on addressing racial injustice, even though she struggled to broaden her support beyond white, college-educated voters as a 2020 presidential primary candidate.

“I think African Americans above all would be the first to say they are more interested in results than cosmetics,” Tribe told the Post.

Tribe’s choice of the word “cosmetics” — as well as the letter as a whole — drew criticism on social media for seemingly dismissing the records of the Black woman who Biden is reportedly also considering as a running mate, including California Sen. Kamala Harris, Florida Rep. Val Demings, Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms, and former national security adviser Susan Rice.

