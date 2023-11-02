Harvard pro-Palestinian protesters swarm MBA student shouting ‘shame’ after he tried to film them at ‘die-in’ protesting Israel’s war with Hamas

Pro-Hamas protesters at Harvard surround Jewish student and shout “Shame” “Shame” “Shame” pic.twitter.com/wy4n64KcQ8 — Matt Wallace (@MattWallace888) November 1, 2023

Newly surfaced video shows a confrontation at a recent demonstration on Harvard University’s campus, where pro-Palestinian protesters surrounded a student chanting ‘shame’ after he tried to film them.Video of the confrontation was posted to X on Wednesday, but the incident occurred on October 18, when Harvard students staged a ‘die-in’ on the campus of Harvard Business School (HBS).The brief clip shows some half a dozen protesters surrounding a man and holding up keffiyehs, the traditional scarves of Palestinians, to block his view as he attempts to walk away from them.Aerial news footage of the protest from NECN-TV shows the same man holding his phone aloft among the protesters, as rally organizers surround him with the cloth blockade and even appear to shove him at times. In a public statement, HBS Dean Srikant Datar called the confrontation ‘troubling,’ saying the man swarmed by the protesters was a Harvard MBA student, and that reports on the incident had been filed with Harvard’s campus police and the FBI.

