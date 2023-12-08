Harvard president Claudine Gay issues first REAL apology two days after saying calling for ‘genocide of Jews’ only constitutes harassment ‘depending on the context’

Harvard president Claudine Gay has finally issued an apology for the antisemitic scandal caused by her remarks before Congress on Tuesday, after previous statements were slammed for missing the mark. Gay sparked widespread backlash this week as she claimed that calls for the genocide of Jewish people would only be wrong ‘depending on the context’. The comment led to furious outrage as Gay was condemned, including by the White House, leading the educator to issue a groveling apology to The Harvard Crimson on Thursday. ‘I am sorry. Words matter,’ she said. ‘When words amplify distress and pain, I don’t know how you could feel anything but regret.’

