Harvard President Claudine Gay is now accused of throttling free speech and ousting a law school professor for taking on legal defense of Harvey Weinstein

Claudine Gay’s role as Harvard president hangs in the balance after her congressional testimony – as she has now been accused of throttling free speech and firing a law professor for defending Harvey Weinstein.

The academic, 53, survived a scheduled meeting of Harvard’s board on Sunday amid calls for her removal, but her future at the Ivy league remains uncertain as billionaire Bill Ackman has launched a campaign for her removal.

University of Pennsylvania Liz Magill is the only one of the three ivy league presidents to step down following their testimony last week – but pressure is mounting on Harvard to let go of Gay, who said calls for a ‘genocide of Jews’ would only constitute harassment ‘depending on the context.’

Meanwhile over 640 faculty members at Harvard have signed a letter in support of Gay, urging the school to resist calls to fire her, describing the attacks against her as ‘politically motivated.’

But on Sunday Ackman sent a letter to Harvard, his alma mater, accusing Gay of ‘doing more damage to Harvard’s reputation than anyone in the university’s history.’

