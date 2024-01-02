Harvard president Claudine Gay is hit with SIX NEW plagiarism claims- bringing the total number of accusations to nearly FIFTY

Harvard University’s embattled president has been hit with a further six accusations of plagiarism, bringing the total number of copying claims to nearly 50. Claudine Gay has been fending off allegations of plagiarism for the past six weeks, which arose when her stumbling response to the October 7 Hamas terror attack put her in the spotlight.Gay’s academic record has been pored over – and now multiple examples of alleged plagiarism have emerged from her academic writing. On December 12, Harvard said she had been investigated and cleared, with two papers requiring ‘clarification’ and additional citations. Gay’s critics are now calling the inquiry that cleared her a ‘sham’, saying it was done with haste and was not sufficiently thorough.Congress has since opened an inquiry into the allegations, and some students are complaining that they would be punished for similar academic practices.Of Gay’s 17 published academic works, seven had been found to contain alleged examples of plagiarism.On Monday, that total rose to eight – with another piece of her writing allegedly found to have duplications.

READ MORE