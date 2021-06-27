BizPacReview.com

The Biden administration’s ineptitude when it comes to the crisis on the nation’s southern border has resulted in a growing problem Americans have taken notice of. A new Harvard/Harris poll found that a whopping 80 percent of participants said that illegal immigration is a serious issue and needs more attention than what President Joe Biden or Vice President Kamala Harris are giving it. The survey participants are not wrong. It took Harris, who also serves as Biden’s border czar, 156 days to make a trip to the border despite the ongoing crisis. She didn’t go in April when detentions reached a 21-month high of more than 178,000. and she didn’t immediately address the problem when May’s numbers surpassed April’s record. Customs and Border Protection apprehension numbers for May show more than 180,000 illegal aliens were apprehended crossing the border. This represents a 674% increase from illegal alien apprehensions in May 2020, according to CBP. It should be no surprise then that the majority, 44 percent of participants, believe Harris is doing a bad job on border issues and 40 percent believe she made no progress on addressing the “root causes” of illegal immigration on her trip to Central America. According to the vice president, the “root causes” driving hundreds of thousands of migrants to our border include lack of economic opportunity, violence and corruption, food insecurity and “basic needs not being met including fear of cartels and gang violence.” The Harvard poll showed that 68 percent of respondents said the administration’s policies and actions are encouraging illegal immigration, while 55 percent said that former President Trump’s tough border policies should have remained in place. Not only are the Biden administration’s border policies soft, both Biden and Harris have publicly supported taxpayer-funded welfare measures for illegal immigrants. Talk about incentive. The majority of respondents, 43 percent, believe that the immigration crisis is a “very serious” issue for our country and a majority of 63 percent think that border crossings have gone up under President Biden. “Sixty-four percent of registered voters want the Biden administration to issue new, stricter policies to reduce the flow of people across the border. Only 7% of voters could accurately call out the amount of monthly illegal immigrants crossing into the U.S. with 84% underestimate the number, suggesting we should expect stronger voter reactions if the crisis evolves further. Overall, 74% of voters view the current surge in illegal immigrants as a crisis that needs to be addressed immediately, and 56% do not view climate change, racism, and sexism as root causes of migration from South and Central America,” said Pollster Mark Penn in his analysis of the data. Interestingly, poll participants rejected the radical left Democrat and social justice warrior talking point on the need for critical race theory to be taught in our nation’s schools. A massive 61 percent do not believe students should be taught that America is fundamentally racist and dominated by white supremacy.

