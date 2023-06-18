Majorities of registered voters believe that special counsel Jack Smith’s indictment of former President Donald Trump is “politically motivated” and election interference, according to a Harvard/Harris poll.

A portion of the poll, which was conducted after Trump’s arraignment, gauged public perception of the 37-count indictment relating to classified documents Trump allegedly took to Mar-a-Lago at the end of his presidency.

Of the registered voter respondents, 55 percent believe that the indictment is “politically motivated” versus 45 percent who find it “valid.”

Similarly, 56 percent of the participants categorize the indictment as “interference by the Department of Justice in the 2024 elections,” and only 44 percent see it as “the fair application of the law”:

Moreover, the majority of respondents, 57 percent, believe the 45th president will be acquitted on the charges, the vast majority of which fall under the Espionage Act of 1917.

The poll also asked voters about President Joe Biden’s documents case – where classified materials from his time as vice president have been located at his personal residence and the Penn Biden Center in Washington, DC – as well as Hillary Clinton’s email scandal.

