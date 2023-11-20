Harvard Med School Course Allows Students to Help with Trans Procedures

Harvard Medical School students are allowed to participate in transgender procedures in a course available in the fall of 2023 and spring of 2024, The College Fix reported.

The four-week elective course is called “Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery.” The course description states that the “heavy-case load” [sic] at BIDMC (Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center) gives students the “opportunity to participate in procedures that span the entire specialty including hand surgery, breast reconstruction, microsurgery, craniofacial surgery, lymphatic surgery, orthoplastic surgery, gender affirming surgery, and cosmetic surgery.”

